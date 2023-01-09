ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Deeply Concerned About Rioting, Vandalism: PM Modi On Brazil Protests

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi with former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (Source: PIB)</p></div>
PM Modi with former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (Source: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of rioting in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and asserted democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. 

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

ADVERTISEMENT