Deep Concern Over Reports Of Seizure Of India-Bound Vessel By Houthis In Red Sea: UN Spokesperson

"I was asked about the incident that took place in the Red Sea concerning the ship, and I can tell you that while the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, we are following with deep concern reports of the seizure by the Houthis of a vessel flying the flag of the Bahamas in the Red Sea and reportedly en route between Turkiye and India," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.