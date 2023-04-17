Sudan Death Toll Mounts As Clashes Escalate On Second Day

Intense fighting took place at the military’s headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, causing parts of the building to catch fire, the army said in a statement Sunday. There were also clashes in el-Fasher in the western region of Darfur over control of the airport, people briefed on the matter said. Further skirmishes took place in Blue Nile state near the border with Ethiopia and in Port Sudan, a key trading zone and crucial conduit for the export of oil from South Sudan.