Crypto Lender Amber Scraps Bonuses, Cuts Jobs as FTX Collapse Turmoil Continues

At its peak, Amber hired hundreds of staff in roles like coding, operations and product management in mainland China, according to two ex-employees who were recently made redundant and asked not to be identified for fear of damaging their future job prospects. They signed contracts with mainland entities that are not directly linked to Amber’s main Singapore-based entity, they said. During the layoffs, these workers were asked to pack up their offices in Shenzhen and work from home, the former employees said.