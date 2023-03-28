Critical Tipping Points In Greenland Ice Sheet Melting; Irreversible Changes Expected

A new model using simulations to study the melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet has determined two critical tipping points in terms of carbon emissions, beyond each of which irreversible melting is expected to occur, according to a new study.

Releasing 1,000 gigatonnes of carbon would cause the southern portion of the ice to melt, scientists said in the study.

They further said that releasing 2,500 gigatonnes of carbon meant a permanent loss of nearly the entire ice sheet.

Having emitted about 500 gigatonnes of carbon, we're about halfway to the first tipping point, they said in the study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.