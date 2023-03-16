Credit Suisse’s Wild Day in Three Charts

The stock price is telling a similar story. Credit Suisse shares were already under pressure this year after the bank warned that it could see substantial losses in 2023. On Wednesday, shares listed in both the US and Zurich took another leg down to all-time lows after the chairman of Saudi National Bank said the firm wouldn’t boost its stake in the bank past the current level of just under 10%. However, the bank’s American depositary receipts did pare losses late in the US session after Switzerland’s central bank and financial regulator said Credit Suisse will receive a liquidity backstop if needed.