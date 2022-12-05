Credit Suisse Rises As Saudi Crown Prince Weighs Investment

Credit Suisse has been eager to put to rest concerns about its financial position after more than $8 billion in losses over the past two years and some recent client defections. Any outside investors in Credit Suisse First Boston would reduce the capital the Swiss bank would have to dedicate to the unit in a years-long process of carving it out. Lehmann said last week that the bank’s liquidity situation had improved and the huge outflows of client assets earlier in the quarter had been stemmed.