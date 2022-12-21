Covid Surge Hits Shanghai With Crowded Hospitals, Empty Streets

A cancer specialist at one public hospital said that she was told that all doctors would need to work in ER because it was overrun by patients with fever and many colleagues were out sick. While the number of absent workers in her own clinic meant she couldn’t afford to transfer, the hospital threatened to punish doctors by taking away their bonuses if they didn’t agree, she said. The specialist is avoiding eating, drinking and going to the toilet at work to limit her chance of catching Covid.