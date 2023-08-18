Covid-19 Still A Global Health Threat, New Variant Under Scanner: WHO Chief

Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Friday, said though Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency for the world, it is still a ‘global health threat’ and a new variant of coronavirus is already under the scanner.

The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting at Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar.

“Although Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat. WHO has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations. BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance,” he said.