COP15: India Calls For New, Dedicated Fund For Biodiversity Conservation

Addressing the stocktaking plenary at CBD COP15, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the successful implementation of a post-2020 GBF will depend on the ways and means we put in place for an equally ambitious 'Resource Mobilization Mechanism'. "There is a need to create a new and dedicated mechanism for the provision of financial resources to developing-country parties. Such a fund should be operationalised at the earliest to ensure effective implementation of the post-2020 GBF by all countries," the minister said.