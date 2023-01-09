Controversial China Diplomat Zhao Shifted From High-Profile Role

Zhao, in contrast, drew attention from his first appearance as spokesperson in February 2020 as an exemplar of what the international press dubbed Wolf Warrior diplomacy, referring to a series of films depicting Chinese heroes vanquishing foreign foes. Shortly after assuming the role in the early days of the pandemic, Zhao prompted outrage in the US by promoting a conspiracy theory about the origin of Covid 19, claiming it may have been brought to Wuhan by visiting American athletes.