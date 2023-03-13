Complete Oscar Winners List From 95th Academy Awards
The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.
(Bloomberg) -- The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.
Best Picture
, A24
Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh, , A24
Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser, , A24
Directing
, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24
Film Editing
, Paul Rogers, A24
Original Song
, , M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, DVV Entertainment and Raftar Creations
Sound
, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Paramount
Adapted Screenplay
, Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, United Artists Releasing
Original Screenplay
, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24
Visual Effects
, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Disney
Original Score
, Volker Bertelmann, Netflix
Production Design
t, Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, Netflix
Animated Short Film
, Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, directors, Apple
Documentary Short Film
, Kartiki Gonsalves, director, Netflix
International Feature Film
, Edward Berger, director, Netflix
Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Disney
Makeup and Hairstyling
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, A24
Cinematography
James Friend, Netflix
Live Action Short Film
, Tom Berkeley and Ross White, directors, First Flights,
Documentary Feature Film
, Daniel Roher, director, CNN Films,
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, , A24
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan,, A24
Animated Feature Film
, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, directors, Netflix
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.