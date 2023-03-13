BQPrimeWorldComplete Oscar Winners List From 95th Academy Awards
Complete Oscar Winners List From 95th Academy Awards

The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.
13 Mar 2023, 2:17 PM IST
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. Photographer: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.

Best Picture

A24

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, A24

Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, A24

Directing

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24

Film Editing

Paul Rogers, A24

Original Song

M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, DVV Entertainment and Raftar Creations

Sound

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Paramount

Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, United Artists Releasing

Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24

Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Disney

Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, Netflix

Production Design

Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, Netflix

Animated Short Film

Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, directors, Apple 

Documentary Short Film

Kartiki Gonsalves, director, Netflix

International Feature Film

Edward Berger, director, Netflix

Costume Design

Ruth Carter, Disney

Makeup and Hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, A24

Cinematography

James Friend, Netflix

Live Action Short Film

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, directors, First Flights 

Documentary Feature Film

Daniel Roher, director, CNN Films 

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, A24

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, A24

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, directors, Netflix

