Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent To Sue Over Crypto Offerings

In a filing Wednesday, Coinbase said the so-called Wells notice regards aspects of its exchange including an undefined segment of its listed digital assets as well as the staking service Coinbase Earn and Coinbase Wallet. A Wells notice comes at the end of an investigation and companies are given time to rebut the agency’s allegations. They often, but don’t always, lead to enforcement actions — either lawsuits or settlements and fines. At the same time, not every potential issue identified in the notice needs to be part of an eventual action.