Microsoft’s $69 Billion Deal Tripped Up By Niche Gaming Market

Regulators more often focus on deals that threaten competition in mature, developed markets. But the UK action Wednesday reflects a growing emphasis on deals that could impede rivalry in the future. The Federal Trade Commission, for example, didn’t challenge Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and was criticized later for letting the world’s largest social network eliminate what probably would have become a major competitor. These days, regulators are increasingly focused on emerging industries, like cancer detection and virtual reality.