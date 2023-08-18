Sharks Need To Be Cherished More Than Feared

Once a rare sight, great white sharks have started gathering in huge numbers in the North Atlantic, hunting in the shallows along the beaches of New England in the US. One possible explanation for the increase: The gray seal population — a great white’s favorite meal — is surging, thanks to the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act which made it illegal for fishermen to cull them. Having almost entirely retreated from Cape Cod by the early 1960s, pupping colonies were reestablished in the area in the 1990s, and seal numbers had recovered to more than 30,000 by 2017. The predators themselves are also benefiting from protection laws introduced in recent years. It’s a conservation success story worth celebrating.