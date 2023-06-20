To Beat The Heat, We’ll Need To Turn Our Homes Into Batteries

A better solution is batteries — but not the sort you can use to charge your phone. Instead, the entire building should be treated as a heat battery. With better building materials and insulation, and using air-conditioning to cool the walls and air during the heat of the day when solar output is at the maximum, it’s possible to drastically reduce the need for overnight cooling. Utilizing thick cinder blocks instead of poured cement for walls and adding window shading can help reduce energy consumption by up to 40%, according to India’s energy efficiency regulator. Even painting roofs white will help, one expedient being encouraged by the government.