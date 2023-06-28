BQPrimeWorldChinese Billionaire Jack Ma In Nepal, Likely To Meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal
ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma In Nepal, Likely To Meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Jack Ma arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday, according to sources at the Immigration Department.

28 Jun 2023, 11:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jack Ma,&nbsp;Source- Reuters</p></div>
Jack Ma, Source- Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who landed in Nepal on Tuesday on a private visit, is likely to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, according to media reports.

Jack Ma arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday, according to sources at the Immigration Department.

Jack Ma, who landed in Kathmandu on a special flight via Dhaka in Bangladesh, has business connections in Nepal, the sources said.

Founded by Jack Ma, Alibaba has acquired the e-commerce company Daraz, which currently operates in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT