China Warplanes Make Biggest Taiwan Incursion In Three Months

China strongly opposes nations that it has official ties with having contact with Taiwan’s leaders, saying it amounts to interference in its internal affairs. The People’s Liberation Army sent a record 54 warplanes into sensitive areas around Taiwan in April after Tsai met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US. That followed major drills the PLA held to practice a blockade of Taiwan in August last year because then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei — exercises that included sending missiles over the island.