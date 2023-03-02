China Warns ‘Hedonistic’ Bankers to Toe the Communist Party Line

Authorities are considering reviving the long-disbanded Central Financial Work Commission to allow the ruling Communist Party to assert more control, according to people familiar with the matter. The commission is set to be headed by Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff, one of the people said. He Lifeng, who is expected to become China’s new vice premier, is also being considered for the role of party secretary at the People’s Bank of China, according to the Wall Street Journal.