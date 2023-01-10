China Hits Back At South Korea, Japan In First Covid Retaliation

Limiting visas issued to travelers from the two countries will markedly diminish China’s hopes of a recovery in inbound tourism after it scrapped travel quarantine earlier this week. Before the pandemic, South Korea and Japan were the two largest source of visitors to the world’s second-largest economy, according to the latest available data from the National Bureau of Statistics. In 2018, South Korean visitors made about 4.2 million trips to the country, followed by 2.7 million made by Japanese travelers.