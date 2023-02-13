Chinese Ship Blinds Crew of Philippine Vessel With Laser, Coast Guard Says
A Chinese ship directed a military-grade laser light at a Philippine coast guard vessel in the disputed South China Sea, according to Manila’s coast guard.
The Philippines said China should restrict its forces to prevent committing any "provocative act" after a Chinese ship directed a military-grade laser light at a Philippine coast guard vessel in an area claimed by both nations in the South China Sea.
“It is time for the Chinese government to restrain its forces so that it does not commit any provocative act that will endanger the lives of people,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Medel Aguilar told reporters on Monday.
His comments followed a report by the Philippine Coast Guard that a Chinese coast guard ship “illuminated the green laser light twice toward” a Philippine vessel while it was on a rotation and resupply mission near Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, on Feb. 6, “causing temporary blindness” to the crew.
“The deliberate blocking of Philippine government ships...is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights,” Manila’s coast guard said in a statement. The Chinese coast guard also prevented Philippine ships from coming closer to Ayungin Shoal while on a resupply mission in August, it added.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Philippine ship “intruded in the area without authorization.”
“We urge the Philippine side to respect China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and avoid actions that might escalate the situation,” Wang told reporters during a regular briefing on Monday. Asked if China did use lasers, Wang said: “That is incorrect.”
Tensions between Manila and Beijing have risen recently as China increases its presence in the South China Sea, with Chinese ships regularly seen trailing Philippine fishing vessels, often intercepting them and forcing them to divert from contested areas.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to discuss maritime differences amicably during Marcos’s visit to Beijing in January. Earlier this month, the US and the Philippines have agreed to resume joint patrols in the South China Sea amid lingering tensions with China in the disputed waters.
