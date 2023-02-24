China Set To Overhaul Financial System Giving Xi More Control

“It’s really hard to imagine just about any successor who would be as hawkish on monetary policy and banking regulation as Guo Shuqing,” said Gavekal’s Beddor. He Lifeng has spent most of his career in local governments, and advocated for infrastructure-building. That means “he might not bring the same level of vigilance about the dangers of debt as Guo Shuqing or Liu He,” Beddor said.