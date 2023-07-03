China Says It Wants More Cooperation With Russia’s Military

Russian Navy personnel fix flags to the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, ahead of naval drills between Russia, South Africa and China, in Richard’s Bay, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The exercises, known as MOSI II, have been criticized by some of South Africa’s biggest trade partners, including the US and European Union, who have questioned the timing of the exercises, which take place one year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.