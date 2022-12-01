China Official Behind Strict Covid Lockdowns Softens Stance

She was sent into Wuhan when the virus first emerged, making her pivotal to the strategy that was then deployed nationwide, and kept China virus-free for much of the past three years. Yet as more contagious variants challenged Covid Zero, she was charged with holding the line, going into Shanghai earlier this year as cases spiraled out of control. Sun also appeared in the southern resort island of Hainan in August, with thousands of tourists were stranded by mass testing efforts and lockdowns.