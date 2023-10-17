China President Xi Says BRI Loans 'Neither Windfall Nor Alms-Giving'

In an apparent rebuttal to criticism that its mega projects turned out to be debt traps for smaller nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday saluted the countries signed up for its flagship project Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and said that the loans provided by Beijing for the infrastructure projects are neither a “windfall” nor “alms-giving and charity."

In his welcome banquet for guests attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi said that the achievements of the Belt and Road cooperation are earned by governments, enterprises and the people of participating countries with their diligence, wisdom and courage, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.