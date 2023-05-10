China Names Li Top Financial Regulator In Surprise Move

His appointment may come as a surprise to market watchers, who had expected a pick with more seniority and expertise as Beijing is trying to rein in risk while shoring up growth in the world’s second-largest economy. He vaulted above some expected front-runners for the job, including Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, chairman of Citic Group Corp., a ministerial level financial conglomerate overseen by the State Council.