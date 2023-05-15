China Jails 78-Year-Old American for Life on Spying Charges

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, People’s Daily newspaper, a Hong Kong-born man of the same name and age moved to the US age 16. After working at the United Nations, Leung began facilitating exchanges between government officials and business people in China and the US, according to the article published in the newspaper’s overseas edition in 2004. He also founded a friendship association between Oklahoma City and Guangzhou, in southern China, the report said.