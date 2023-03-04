China Hints At Hiking Defence Budget

Over 5,000 deputies and advisors will take part in the two sessions lasting for over a week during which China will formally unveil its new ministerial and top official leadership including a new Premier to succeed Li, who will be retiring.

Li is widely expected to be succeeded by President Xi Jinping's loyalist Li Qiang.

Except for President Xi, 69, all top officials will be replaced as part of the practice of changing the leadership team every 10 years.

Xi and a new set of officials -- mostly stated to be his loyalists -- were elected to various key posts of the ruling Communist Party of China at its once-in-a-five-year Congress here in October last year.