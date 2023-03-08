China Cracks Down on Costly ‘Bride Price’ Custom to Boost Falling Birth Rate

In January, central Hebei province started cracking down on what it called “ugly marriage traditions,” which in addition to also include crass wedding games. A county in coastal Jiangsu province kicked off a campaign last month to look for “the most beautiful mother-in-law” who doesn’t ask for too much money. A town in Jiangxi made single females sign a letter in February promising not to ask for that’s too high, while the provincial capital is holding a mass wedding on International Women’s Day with the slogan: “We want happiness not bride dowries.”