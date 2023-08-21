China Blasts U.S., Japan And South Korea For ‘Smearing’ Beijing

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president, from left, US President Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, arrive to a news conference during a trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, US, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Biden is looking for a way to weave the US trilateral relationship with allies Japan and South Korea so tightly together it wont unravel as it has done in the past.