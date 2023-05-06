King Charles Crowned in Spectacle Marking Turning Point for UK

The coronation featured a streamlined guest list and a truncated parade route compared with the ceremony that confirmed Elizabeth’s reign in 1953. Still, many of the traditions and paraphernalia remained, from the military bands and the horse guards to the 700-year-old wooden coronation chair and the ancient spoon that was used to anoint the king, in the only part of the ceremony shielded from public view. Camilla — once a deeply unpopular figure because of her role in the breakup of Charles’s first marriage to Princess Diana, was also crowned.