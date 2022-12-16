Rolls-Royce Car Factory Workers Get Record Pay Rise in UK

Around 1,200 staff who put together the luxury brand’s Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan models at its factory in Goodwood voted in favor of a 10% wage increase along with a one-off payment of £2,000 ($2,430), the union said in a statement Friday. That translates into pay rises between 14.8% and 17.6% over one year for the grades of staff represented by Unite, it said.