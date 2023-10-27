Canada Plans College Crackdown After Foreign Student Criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is planning new measures to tighten standards on colleges, responding to criticism that Canada’s education sector is bringing in so many foreign students that it’s boosting pressure on housing and the labor market.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced on Friday a framework that will push universities and colleges to set a higher standard for services, support and outcomes for international students, starting in time for the fall 2024 semester. Miller will also roll out measures to tackle admission fraud, according to a government statement.
Schools that meet the higher benchmark will get priority for the processing of student visas, Miller said.
The plan comes amid growing concern that Canadian educational institutions are increasingly reliant on international students as a source of funding. International students are charged an average of five times as much as Canadian students, and colleges catering to foreigners have popped up in strip malls and temporary buildings, most notably in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario, where Miller made his announcement on Friday.
Many foreign students, on the other hand, use admission to college as a pathway to gain permanent residency in Canada. While Trudeau’s government has previously mulled introducing a cap on international student visas, Miller did not announce one on Friday. The number of foreign students in Canada has tripled in about a decade, reaching more than 800,000 last year.
International education contributes more than C$22 billion ($15.9 billion) to the Canadian economy annually — greater than Canada’s exports of auto parts, lumber or aircraft — and supports more than 200,000 jobs, according to Miller’s office. But the influx of foreign students has exacerbated housing shortages, leaving many of them without proper accommodation, and flooded labor markets in some regions where there aren’t enough jobs.
Miller’s announcement appeared aimed at private colleges and immigration consultants accused of exploiting international students for profit. Earlier this year, it was revealed that 700 Indian newcomers had unknowingly arrived in Canada with fake college admissions letters.
