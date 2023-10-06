Canada Joins India-Hosted Parliamentary Summit Amid Tensions

Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, during a news conference on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting leaders from around the world as Indias year-long presidency of G-20 culminates with the Leaders Summit.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
Raymonde Gagné, speaker of the Senate of Canada, has agreed to participate in the two-day summit to be held in New Delhi starting Oct. 13, said Om Birla, speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament. The summit aims to forge parliamentary cooperation among G-20 nations.
Ties between the nations fell to their lowest point in decades after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian agents to the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada. New Delhi has called the allegations “absurd” and denied it’s involvement. India Thursday said Canada needs to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country.