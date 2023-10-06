BQPrimeWorldCanada Joins India-Hosted Parliamentary Summit Amid Tensions
ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Joins India-Hosted Parliamentary Summit Amid Tensions

Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

06 Oct 2023, 7:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, during a news conference on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting leaders from around the world as Indias year-long presidency of G-20 culminates with the Leaders Summit.
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, during a news conference on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting leaders from around the world as Indias year-long presidency of G-20 culminates with the Leaders Summit.

(Bloomberg) -- Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

Raymonde Gagné, speaker of the Senate of Canada, has agreed to participate in the two-day summit to be held in New Delhi starting Oct. 13, said Om Birla, speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament. The summit aims to forge parliamentary cooperation among G-20 nations. 

Ties between the nations fell to their lowest point in decades after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian agents to the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada. New Delhi has called the allegations “absurd” and denied it’s involvement. India Thursday said Canada needs to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT