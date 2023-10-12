Brutal Attack Shifts Israel From Managing Hamas to Destroying It

According to Elai Rettig, an expert of the geopolitics of energy and environment at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, a power cut will result in water shortages in a week or two. That’s likely to hinder access to health care or drinkable water for Gaza’s 2 million people, half of whom are under the age of 18. Israeli authorities are worried about a humanitarian corridor into Egypt, saying that would allow Hamas leaders to sneak out.