British PM Sunak’s Ex-Deputy Raab Calls For U.K. To Up Its Game On India Ties

One of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s close allies and former deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, on Saturday called on the British Indian leader to up the government’s game to reap the full dividends of a closer partnership with India.

Dominic Raab, who led Sunak’s leadership campaign and served as his Foreign Secretary before being forced to resign amid bullying allegations, wrote in ‘The Daily Telegraph’ that more can be achieved within the bilateral relationship with the U.K.’s first Prime Minister of Indian heritage now in charge at Downing Street.