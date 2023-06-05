British Airways, Boots And BBC Tell Staff Data Was Hacked
(Bloomberg) -- British Airways, Boots and the BBC told thousands of staff that personal information may have been compromised by a cyberattack on their payroll provider, Zellis.
At British Airways, the hack led to the disclosure of employees’ personal information, including names, surnames, dates of birth as well as potentially banking details, according to a spokesperson for the carrier, which employs around 35,000 people.
Pharmacy chain Boots, with more than 50,000 workers, said employees’ personal details were affected. The server was disabled and staff have been made aware, said a spokesperson for Boots, which is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
The BBC confirmed it had been affected by the attack on Zellis. A spokesperson said it was urgently trying to establish the extent of the data breach.
It’s the latest cyberattack to affect the BBC after outsourcing company Capita Plc, which helps to enforce the licence fee that funds the UK public broadcaster, was targeted in March.
A spokesperson from the National Cyber Security Centre said it was working to fully understand the impact in the UK from the attack on Zellis.
The most recent incident occurred through the file transfer tool of one of Zellis’s third-party suppliers, called MOVEit.
“Our data protection team is working closely with IAG’s Group Security Operations Centre to ensure the containment of the issue and to mitigate any misuse of information,” British Airways said.
The data theft adds to a string of technology glitches afflicting British Airways. Last month, a computer outage forced IAG SA’s flagship carrier to cancel hundreds of flights. Group Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said earlier Monday that IAG’s tech issues are fixable “but it’s going to take time.”
IAG is investing huge amounts in its tech infrastructure, Gallego said at the annual International Air Transport Association general meeting in Istanbul, Turkey.
