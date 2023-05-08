World Thalassemia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance
World Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 every year to raise awareness about a disorder called thalassemia.
World Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 every year to raise awareness about a disorder called thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce hemoglobin. People with thalassemia produce fewer healthy red blood cells and less hemoglobin, leading to anemia and other health problems.
World Thalassemia Day 2023 Theme
The World Thalassemia Day Theme for 2023 is "Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap". The theme for 2023 is a continuation of last year's "Be Aware. Share. Care" initiative. This theme is built on the premise of focuses on improving the skills and knowledge of the patients affected by the disease.
World Thalassemia Day History
President and Founder of the Thalassemia International Federation Panos Englezos established World Thalassaemia Day in memory of his son George and other Thalassaemia patients. In 1986, 5 people from England, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, affected with thalassaemia, met in Milan, Italy, to discuss the issue. Englezos then officially registered in 1987 with headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus.
The Foundation has been in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 1996, and has developed an extensive network with more than 60 countries around the world. It is also working with other national and international health bodies, pharmaceutical companies and thalassaemia organisations.
World Thalassemia Day: What is Thalassemia
Thalassemia is a genetic disorder, which means it is passed down from parents to their children. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help people with thalassemia manage their condition and improve their quality of life. There are several types of thalassemia, including alpha-thalassemia and beta-thalassemia. The severity of the disorder varies from person to person.
The aim of World Thalassemia Day is to raise awareness about the impact of thalassemia on individuals, families, and societies. The day is a reminder to encourage people to get tested for the disorder.