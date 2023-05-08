World Thalassemia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance

President and Founder of the Thalassemia International Federation Panos Englezos established World Thalassaemia Day in memory of his son George and other Thalassaemia patients. In 1986, 5 people from England, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, affected with thalassaemia, met in Milan, Italy, to discuss the issue. Englezos then officially registered in 1987 with headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The Foundation has been in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 1996, and has developed an extensive network with more than 60 countries around the world. It is also working with other national and international health bodies, pharmaceutical companies and thalassaemia organisations.