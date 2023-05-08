World Red Cross Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, is observed every year on May 8
World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, is observed every year on May 8. The event is to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jean-Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
World Red Cross Day: History
The idea of celebrating World Red Cross Day was first proposed in 1933 by an International Red Cross and Red Crescent Conference held in Tokyo, Japan. The proposal was to honor the memory of Henry Dunant and to raise awareness of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement worldwide. Henry Dunant is the recipient of first Nobel Prize.
Henry Dunant helped wounded soldiers at the battle of Solferino in 1859 and then worked to make political leaders take more action to protect war victims. Dunant's experienece led him to write the book "A Memory of Solferino," which called for the creation of volunteer groups to assist the wounded during times of war.
Dunant two main ideas were for a treaty that would oblige armies to care of all wounded soldiers and for the creation of national societies that would help the military medical services.
World Red Cross Day 2023 Theme
This year the theme of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is "Everything we do comes #fromtheheart". The Red Cross Society wants to celebrate "the person next door", who often are the first ones to step up and support those in need around them. This could be anyone at work, a neighbourhood business-owner, neighbours, someone at the gym, shop or market we go to or someone living close by who has always been by our side.
World Red Cross Day 2023: Significance
World Red Cross Day is a time to reflect on the importance of humanitarian work and to honor the legacy of Henry Dunant, whose vision and dedication continue to inspire people around the world to this day. Its mission is to reduce human suffering, protect life and health, and uphold human dignity especially during armed conflicts and other emergencies. Today, Red Cross Society is present in every country and supported by millions of volunteers.