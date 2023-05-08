World Red Cross Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

The idea of celebrating World Red Cross Day was first proposed in 1933 by an International Red Cross and Red Crescent Conference held in Tokyo, Japan. The proposal was to honor the memory of Henry Dunant and to raise awareness of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement worldwide. Henry Dunant is the recipient of first Nobel Prize.

Henry Dunant helped wounded soldiers at the battle of Solferino in 1859 and then worked to make political leaders take more action to protect war victims. Dunant's experienece led him to write the book "A Memory of Solferino," which called for the creation of volunteer groups to assist the wounded during times of war.

Dunant two main ideas were for a treaty that would oblige armies to care of all wounded soldiers and for the creation of national societies that would help the military medical services.