World Laughter Day 2023: Date, History, Quotes To Share
World Laughter Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. The day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998. It was created by Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the 'Laughter Yoga movement'. This year it is celebrated on May 7, 2023. The purpose of the day is to promote the healing power of laughter and to spread joy and positivity throughout the world.
The day is celebrated in many countries around the world, and it has become a popular event for people of all ages. The goal of World Laughter Day is to encourage people to laugh more and to promote a sense of community and connection through shared laughter.
Famous Quotes on Laughter
Here are 10 Quotes on Laughter that you can share with your friends on World Laughter Day 2023
Laughter is the shortest distance between two people - Victor Borge
Laughter is an instant vacation - Milton Berle
Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face. - Victor Hugo
Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever. - Walt Disney
Laughter is the language of the soul. - Pablo Neruda
Laughter is the best medicine. - Proverb
Laughter is a powerful way to tap positive emotions. - Norman Cousins
Laughter is the closest distance between two people. - Tom Merton
The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter. - Mark Twain
A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin.
What is Laughter Yoga Movement
The Laughter Yoga movement is a global movement that promotes the concept of laughter as a form of physical exercise and as a way to improve mental and emotional health.
Laughter Yoga involves a combination of laughter exercises and yoga breathing techniques. It is based on the premise that laughter is a natural human behaviour that can be stimulated and practiced as a physical exercise. The exercises are typically done in groups, and they involve stimulation which then eventually turns into real, contagious laughter.
The benefits of Laughter Yoga are said to be numerous, including reducing stress and anxiety, boosting the immune system, improving mood, and promoting a sense of community and connection.