World Laughter Day 2023: Date, History, Quotes To Share

World Laughter Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. The day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998. It was created by Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the 'Laughter Yoga movement'. This year it is celebrated on May 7, 2023. The purpose of the day is to promote the healing power of laughter and to spread joy and positivity throughout the world.

The day is celebrated in many countries around the world, and it has become a popular event for people of all ages. The goal of World Laughter Day is to encourage people to laugh more and to promote a sense of community and connection through shared laughter.