World Athletics Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance

The IAAF created World Athletics Day as a way to promote athletics and its values to young people, especially in the developing countries where access to sports facilities and equipment may be limited. The aim was to encourage more young people to take up athletics as a means of promoting physical health and fitness, as well as social and personal development.

Ever since it has started, World Athletics Day has grown in popularity and participation, with events held in schools, communities, and athletics clubs around the world. The day is celebrated with a range of activities, including races, training sessions, and exhibitions, all aimed at promoting the benefits of athletics to young people.