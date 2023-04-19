What Is 'Benadryl Challenge' That Claimed The Life Of A 13-Year-Old in US
A TikTok internet challenge that emerged in 2020, has come into the news again after a teenager died in city of Ohio
Benadryl Challenge became popular on TikTok in 2020, but the old trend still has some effect on teenagers. Recently, A 13-year-old died in Ohio after taking too much Benadryl for the TikTok challenge as reported by New York Post
Here's, what you need to know about the TikTok challenge and how it is causing deaths among the teenagers.
What Is The 'Benadryl Challenge'?
The dangerous challenge became popular on social media, this challenge encourages the teen to ingest a large amount of diphenhydramine to get high and record their responses while doing it.
This caused numerous cases of diphenhydramine poisoning in 2020. Exposure to such drugs causes serious effects like hallucinations and seizures. The medicine is not dangerous but teenagers are taking a high amount of Benadryl which is causing death today.
How Long Does Benadryl Side-Effect Last?
One might feel drowsy or sleepy after taking Benadryl which can wear off in 8 hours, according to NHS
How Parents Can Stop Their Child From Taking Benadryl Challenge?
Today, validation from social media is everything for teens. Peer pressure can make them do things that can affect their physical and mental health.
Talk with your kids, teach them healthy habits, and educate them about the proper use and safety of the medicine.
Lockout medicines that your teens intentionally or unintentionally can use. These type of challenges might fade out soon but it is our responsibility to be safe.