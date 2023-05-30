Rising Global Temperatures And El Niño Major Concerns: UN 'Early Warnings For All Annual' Report

The WMO Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update (GADCU), issued annually in May, summarizes the predicted future of the global climate over the next year and the next five years. It provides a synthesis of the global annual to decadal predictions produced by the WMO designated Global Producing Centres and other contributing centres for the period 2023-2027.

As per the latest predictions in the WMO report, Global temperatures will likely reach new record levels in the next five years.

The predicted annual mean global near-surface temperature for 2023-2027 is estimated to be 1.1°C-1.8°C higher than the 1850-1900 average, which is considered a baseline due to the absence of greenhouse gas emissions from human and industrial activities during that time period.