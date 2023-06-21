NASA Shares Incredible Images Of The Sun Emitting A Strong Solar Flare: Here's How It Can Affect Earth
Sun releases X1.1 solar flare, disrupting radio signals. NASA captures stunning image.
In a stunning display of solar activity, the Sun emitted a strong X1.1 solar flare from region 3341 yesterday, causing temporary disruptions to high-frequency (HF) radio signals on parts of the sunlit side of Earth.
The event, closely monitored by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, unfolded at 1:09 PM Eastern Time (17:09 UTC).
The Solar Dynamics Observatory, operated by NASA, captured a captivating image of the X1.1 solar flare, showcasing the immense energy unleashed by our closest star.
This significant event further emphasizes the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Sun's behavior.
The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on June 20, 2023, peaking at 1:09 ET. NASAâs Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X1.0. https://t.co/MJlwm6sEf2 pic.twitter.com/bthw1LYKMM— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 20, 2023
What is X1.1 Solar Flare?
The X1.1 solar flare is classified as a major flare, capable of generating substantial impacts on space weather.
As a result, HF radio signals on portions of Earth's sunlit side experienced temporary degradation or, in some cases, complete loss during the peak of the flare at 17:09 UTC.
Region 3341, where the solar flare originated, has been under close scrutiny as it continues to mature.
Over the past 24-36 hours, this region has exhibited a series of isolated M-class flares, demonstrating its growing potential for heightened activity.
The recent X1.1 flare serves as a reminder of the region's capacity to produce significant solar events.
Experts at the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) are vigilantly monitoring region 3341 due to the likelihood of additional flares of similar magnitude.
While solar flares can create awe-inspiring visual spectacles, they also carry the potential to impact Earth's technological infrastructure, including satellite communications and power grids.
Understanding and predicting these events is crucial for mitigating their potential adverse effects.
The SWPC advises individuals and organizations relying on HF radio signals to remain cautious during periods of heightened solar activity.
Although the disruptions caused by the X1.1 flare are expected to be temporary.
What Is A Solar Flare?
Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground. However – when intense enough – they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS & communications signals travel.