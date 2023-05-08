BQPrimeWorldTexas Mall Shooting: U.S. President Biden Says He Is Ready To Sign Bill Banning Assault Weapons: Details Here
Texas Mall Shooting: U.S. President Biden Says He Is Ready To Sign Bill Banning Assault Weapons: Details Here

At least 9 dead, including gunman, in Texas mall shooting

08 May 2023, 12:08 PM IST
A shooting incident took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday, May 6, resulting in the death of nine people, including some children and the suspect.

Reacting to the incident, United States President Joe Biden his prayers to the families of the deceased and injured.

After expressing his anger over the incident, Joe Biden called on Congress to send a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enacting universal background checks, requiring safe storage, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers.

In a tweet, Joe Biden stated that he would sign the bill immediately, as nothing less than this is needed to keep the streets safe. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and thanked the first responders for their quick and courageous response in saving lives.

According to Biden administration, the suspect was equipped with an AR-15 style assault weapon and was wearing tactical gear during the attack.

U.S. Representative Keith Self also offered his condolences to the victims' families and law enforcement officers on the scene through a statement on social media.

The shooting incident has once again brought attention to the issue of gun violence in the United States, with calls for stricter gun control measures. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details are yet to be released.

