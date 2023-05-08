Texas Mall Shooting: U.S. President Biden Says He Is Ready To Sign Bill Banning Assault Weapons: Details Here
At least 9 dead, including gunman, in Texas mall shooting
A shooting incident took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday, May 6, resulting in the death of nine people, including some children and the suspect.
Reacting to the incident, United States President Joe Biden his prayers to the families of the deceased and injured.
Eight Americans, including children, were killed in Allen, Texas yesterday â the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2023
Jill and I are praying for their families and those critically injured. We're grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously.
After expressing his anger over the incident, Joe Biden called on Congress to send a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enacting universal background checks, requiring safe storage, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers.
In a tweet, Joe Biden stated that he would sign the bill immediately, as nothing less than this is needed to keep the streets safe. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and thanked the first responders for their quick and courageous response in saving lives.
Once again, Congress must send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2023
I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.
According to Biden administration, the suspect was equipped with an AR-15 style assault weapon and was wearing tactical gear during the attack.
U.S. Representative Keith Self also offered his condolences to the victims' families and law enforcement officers on the scene through a statement on social media.
We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.— Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023
This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. Aâ¦
The shooting incident has once again brought attention to the issue of gun violence in the United States, with calls for stricter gun control measures. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details are yet to be released.