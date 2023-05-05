King Charles Coronation: Date, Time, Guest List, Live Stream And How To Watch On TV
Charles became the King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year.
United Kingdom's King Charles III will be coronated along with his Camilla, the Queen Consort in a grand ceremony on Saturday. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.
Here is all you need to know about his coronation ceremony
King Charles III’s Coronation Date
The coronation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, eight months after his automatic appointment as King on September 8, 2022.
What Time Will Coronation Ceremony Start?
The day will begin with King Charles and Queen Camilla travelling from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a Diamond Jubilee State Coach at 2:50 pm IST (10:20 BST). Once they arrive, the ceremony will start at 3:30 pm IST (11:00 BST).
How To Watch King Charles’ Coronation On TV?
The coronation will be broadcast live on the BBC and other international TV channels like CNN, Fox News among others.
How To Watch King Charles' Coronation Online?
King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be live streamed Royal Family YouTube channel. Viewers can also check Royal Family's Facebook and Twitter handles for more details.
King Charles III Coronation Guest List
According to a Guardian report, more than 100 heads of state have accepted invitations to the king’s coronation. The 2,300-strong guest list includes UK parliamentarians, celebrities and a large number of community and charity representatives.
US President Joe Biden will not attend the event, but his wife Jill Biden will go on his behalf. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the Coronation ceremony on behalf of the Government of India.
Meanwhile, Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend the Coronation ceremony.
As per PTI, the 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince’s Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.
âï¸ Putting the final touches on some very special invitationsâ¦#Coronation | https://t.co/SERPKew8eN pic.twitter.com/lSGLjeoAWO— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 18, 2023
What Does A 'Slimmed-Down' Coronation Mean?
The coronation for the next monarch of England, Prince Charles, is set to be a significantly scaled-down version of the traditional occasion. Instead of taking three hours as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation did back in 1953, Charles’ ceremony will last just over an hour.
In addition to these changes, certain segments of ritualistic proceedings will not be included in Charles’ coronation day festivities in order to save time. Elements such as the anointing of the monarch and oath-swearing will remain; however, some practices are being omitted entirely.
The dress code is even expected to change from luxurious pieces made with velvet and ermine fur to more relaxed attire like lounge suits or morning suits instead.