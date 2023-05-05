King Charles Coronation: Date, Time, Guest List, Live Stream And How To Watch On TV

According to a Guardian report, more than 100 heads of state have accepted invitations to the king’s coronation. The 2,300-strong guest list includes UK parliamentarians, celebrities and a large number of community and charity representatives.

US President Joe Biden will not attend the event, but his wife Jill Biden will go on his behalf. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the Coronation ceremony on behalf of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend the Coronation ceremony.

As per PTI, the 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince’s Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.