Apple With Goldman Sachs Launches Savings Account With 4.15% APY

Apple has recently partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch its new savings account facility in the US, offering customers a 4.15% annual percentage yield. Through the easy-to-use savings dashboard in Apple Wallet, users can conveniently monitor their account balance and grow their Daily Cash rewards with this no-fee and no–minimum deposit or balance requirement savings account option.

Goldman Sachs shared this news through a tweet which read:

"Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs. We are excited to introduce this new offering as we help consumers live healthier financial lives."