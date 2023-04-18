Apple With Goldman Sachs Launches Savings Account With 4.15% APY
Apple Card users can grow their daily cash rewards by automatically depositing their daily Cash into a high-yield Savings account
Apple has recently partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch its new savings account facility in the US, offering customers a 4.15% annual percentage yield. Through the easy-to-use savings dashboard in Apple Wallet, users can conveniently monitor their account balance and grow their Daily Cash rewards with this no-fee and no–minimum deposit or balance requirement savings account option.
Goldman Sachs shared this news through a tweet which read:
"Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs. We are excited to introduce this new offering as we help consumers live healthier financial lives."
The rate is over 10 times the national average, Apple revealed. FDIC website reveals the rate across the United States is 0.37% as of March 30, 2023.
On this development Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said:
"Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day."
"Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place"
How To Open Apple Savings Account
An account can be created through the Wallet app on an iPhone. After creating a savings account, any Daily Cash earned by the user will be deposited into the account without the need for manual action. The destination for the Daily Cash can be modified at any point. There is no maximum amount of Daily Cash that can be earned by users.
Here are the steps to open Apple Savings Account
On your iPhone, open the Wallet app and tap Apple Card.
Tap the More button, then tap Daily Cash.
Tap Set Up next to Savings, then follow the onscreen instructions.
When opening a Savings account, you will be asked if you want to transfer funds from your Apple Cash balance to your new savings account to start earning interest on that money. If you don't want to transfer your Apple Cash balance, just tap the close button . If you want to transfer funds, tap 'Transfer Your Apple Cash' and follow the onscreen instructions.
Apple had launched "Apple Pay Later" the "buy now, pay later" facility just three weeks earlier - this service will divide purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks, with no interest or fees. It resides in the iPhone’s Wallet app, with users able to borrow amounts of $50 to $1,000 from Apple.