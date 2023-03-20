Blinken Warns of a Xi-Putin Peace Plan to ‘Freeze’ Russian War Gains
(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the “world should not be fooled” by a potential Chinese-Russian peace plan for Ukraine that would “freeze” in place territory seized by Russian forces.
“The fundamental element of any plan for ending the war in Ukraine and producing a just and durable peace must be upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Blinken said Monday, as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin welcomed China’s President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit to Moscow that underscores Beijing’s support.
Putin expressed his willingness to discuss China’s blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine, but Blinken said any plan that doesn’t restore territory seized by Russia is “a stalling tactic at best.” Presenting the State Department’s annual report on human rights globally, Blinken also criticized Xi’s willingness to welcome Putin despite an arrest warrant for the Russian leader issued last week by the International Criminal Court.