Blinken Says His China Trip Aims To Lower Risk Of Conflict

Blinken’s original trip to China was postponed amid tensions over an alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted over US territory in February.

16 Jun 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The hearing is titled "A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 24 Budget Request: Investing in US Security, Competitiveness, and the Path Ahead for the US-China Relationship."
(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his upcoming trip to Beijing is part of the Biden administration’s effort to make sure the rivalry between the US and China doesn’t erupt into open conflict. 

“Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict,” Blinken told a briefing alongside Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. He’s set to depart for Beiijng later Friday.

Blinken’s original trip to China was postponed amid tensions over an alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted over US territory in February. He said he’ll meet with senior officials in Beijing as part of efforts to deliver on promises to improve communications after President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia last November.

Blinken said he wants to establish “open and empowered” communications to avoid miscalculations, speak candidly on US concerns, and explore areas for potential US-China cooperation on global issues including economic stability and climate change. US officials have previously said they don’t expect a major breakthrough in relations to result from the trip.

