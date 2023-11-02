Blackpink’s Lisa, Angelababy Banned on Weibo After Risque Show

No explanation was given for the Weibo bans on Blackpink’s Lisa and Chinese actress Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung. But speculation was rife on social media that it had to do with the decision by Angelababy and actress Zhang Jiani to attend a recent show by Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris. Their visit to the burlesque club known for risque performances and scantily clad dancers faced a backlash from more prurient members of society at a time when President Xi Jinping is cracking down on celebrity fan culture.